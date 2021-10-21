Getting to Space – Just Much Cheaper

John Farley,

There’s been a lot of focus lately on rockets launching folks into space. But the cost per passenger is enormous on Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic.  A company called Space Perspective wants to offer quite a different experience for considerably less money.  They are proposing balloon flights that take you up 20 miles for a cost of around $125,000 per passenger.

You can read the whole article here:

Forget Rockets, This Balloon Company Will Take You To Space For $50,000 (screenrant.com)

Capture

Categories: Weather Blog

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts