Horsepower for Hope car show fundraiser for law enforcement veteran battling breast cancer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy is holding a special car show fundraiser for one of their instructors who is battling breast cancer.

The Horsepower for Hope car show is this Saturday from 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Academy on 5400 Broad River Road.

Curtis spoke with Lt. Eric Brown from the Criminal Justice Academy, about how this show will honor one of Academy’s instructors, Kelly Bush.

Bush is a 25 year veteran of South Carolina Law Enforcement and an instructor at the Academy, who has been battling breast cancer over the past year and is on the road to recovery.

Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. on-site and there’s a $20 entry fee for all categories.

Categories for the show include the following:

Antique (1919-1949)

Classic (1950-1979)

Modern Classic (1980-1999)

Modern (2000-2022)

2 Wheels (any year)

Unique (any year)

Trophies will be awarded to the winner and 1st runner up for each category.

Kelly will also select her own favorite as “Kelly’s Best of Show” winner.

The funds raised at the event will also go towards the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc., and the American Cancer Society.

In case of rain, the event will be pushed back to Saturday, October 30.

If you want to donate through PayPal, you can send the payment to blueironscorig@gmail.com or by check to Blue Iron Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club.