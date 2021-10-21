LCSD: Columbia man accused of smuggling over 40 pounds of marijuana through airport

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says a Columbia man is accused of smuggling over 40 pounds of marijuana while flying home from California. Authorities say 43-year-old Kevin Antwan Simmons is charged with trafficking marijuana.

“Law enforcement officers from the Sacramento area notified South Carolina-based Drug Enforcement Administration agents that Simmons was flying into Columbia Oct. 17,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Once Simmons landed and grabbed two suitcases at baggage claim, DEA and Lexington County narcotics agents approached him and he consented to a search of his bags.”

According to officials, officers at the Sacramento airport saw the marijuana in Simmon’s suitcases when they were scanned before his flight.

“Simmons was arrested after agents found the drugs and cash in the suitcases at CAE,” Koon said.

In addition to the marijuana, officials say they found $4,000 in the suitcases.