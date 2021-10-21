Local Living: Community Cookout in Ridgeway, Deceased Farms is back and more!

Famously Hot Pride returns to Columbia this week. The celebration of LGBTQ culture in the Midlands kicks off Friday, with a night time parade down Main Street.

Saturday’s pride events include a concert from dozens of musical acts including Vanilla Ice and Latina pop group Sweet Sensation. Organizers say the event is family friendly and everyone is welcome.

Neighbors in Ridgeway have a chance to meet their neighbors and address concerns, all while getting a good meal later this week. The Fairfield One Step Neighbor’s Network is holding a Community Cookout this Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at Rufus Belton Park. In addition to the cookout, you can get a five dollar gift card in exchange for expired or unused medication.

Prisma Health is just one health agency taking part in this weekend’s National Drug Take Back event. In the midlands, you can bring your unused or expired medications to several locations. Prisma Health Richland in Columbia and Prisma Health Tuomey in Sumter will be open for drop off from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The Sumter Police Department will be open for drop off during that same time at their office on North Lafayette Drive. Lexington Medical Center in West Columbia will also be open to drop off unused or expired prescriptions and over the counter medications this Saturday. Disposal is free and anonymous while the site is open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The self-guided haunted attraction ‘Deceased Farm’ is back in action this month. It begins with a visit to an abandoned farm, but beware, this intense scary attraction is not for the faint of heart and not recommended for children under the age of 12. The popular haunted house is open now until Halloween night. Gates open throughout the week at 7:30 p.m., but check the Deceased Farm website for details. Tickets are $25 and your best scary halloween costumes are welcome.