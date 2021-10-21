Many Shades of Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Affair kicks off October 30th

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – ABC Columbia’s own Curtis Wilson will host a special event that aims to raise awareness for breast cancer research.

The Many Shades of Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Affair kicks off Saturday, October 30 from 3 p.m. – 10 p.m.

It will be held at The Club Lounge at Segra Park on 1640 Freed Street.

Curtis spoke with Levar Jones, the Vice President of PromoteAmerica LLP, about how this event will celebrate the victims and survivors of breast cancer and serve as a platform to raise awareness and money for breast cancer research and awareness campaigns.

There will also be a silent auction featuring a custom piece created by artist Jess Amy that she will be donating to commemorate this event.

You can enjoy some gourmet meals at the event.

To buy your tickets, visit Eventbrite’s website.