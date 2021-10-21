SCDEW: Decrease in initial unemployment insurance claims filed last week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce says there was a decrease in the number of initial unemployment insurance claims filed in the state last week. From October 10-16, SCDEW says there were 1,064 first time claims filed. This is a decrease from the 1,314 first time claims filed the previous week.

Last week, SCDEW says 7,658 claimants were paid an average benefit of $248.60. Since the beginning of the pandemic, officials say a total of $6,565,857,141.34 has been paid out to beneficiaries.

For a full look at SCDEW’s unemployment insurance dashboard, visit www.dew.sc.gov/data-and-statistics/data-dashboard.