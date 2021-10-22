Clemson wide receiver Joseph Ngata to miss Pitt game due to COVID protocol

PITTSBURGH, Penn. — An already depleted Clemson offense will be without its top play-maker against Pittsburgh this weekend.

Clemson wide receiver Joseph Ngata will miss the game after entering COVID protocols, a source confirmed to ABC Columbia.

Ngata leads the Tigers with 352 receiving yards through seven games this season. He caught his first touchdown of the season last week on the road against Syracuse.

Clemson will now have to lean heavily on Justyn Ross in the passing game, as no other receiver on the roster has more than 100 receiving yards so far this season.

The Tigers can hardly afford to lose another playmaker this season, as they currently sit in last place in scoring offense in the ACC (20.5 ppg) and second to last in the conference in total yardage (322.3 ypg).

For comparison, the Pittsburgh Panthers rank first in the conference in both (530.5 ypg, 48.3 ppg).

Clemson and Pittsburgh kick off at 3:30 Saturday afternoon on ESPN.