COMET bus offers 31-day bus pass for those who need no cost transportation

The Comet transit service is commiting to extending mobility in the Midlands by teaming up with Commute Enterprise to roll out a new ride share program.

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (COMET) has a new program to assist low income residents in Richland County to get to and from specific appointments but do not have the means to afford it.

The transit authority says the bus pass will be available to Richland County residents who need social services, health care, employment and quality of life opportunities. The pass will be offered to those who qualify after applying for the program. COMET says there will also be a limited budget for non profits that assist residents that are financial strapped.

The new program that was made possible by the a pass donation policy recently adopted, will be similar to one that that was started in Lexington County last year.

“The COMET is a part of the community. For those that need transportation but cannot afford it, the ability to get to social services, jobs, schools and other quality of life destinations can be accessed through The COMET,” said LeRoy DesChamps, interim executive director. “This program was created because we have many requests for free or discounted bus passes for low-income residents who could not afford the regular bus fare.”

If you are interested you can apply by getting in touch with the COMET’s Mobility Management Specialist by calling (803) 834-2382 or email Mobility@TheCOMETSC.GOV. You will need to fill out an application to find out if you qualify. You can find that application online at the link provided HERE

Details provided by the COMET listed below can give you a better idea as to whether or not you meet the guidelines based on the Federal standard for poverty that have been put in place by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that are required in order for you to be eligible for the 31 day pass program.