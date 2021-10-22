Could a vaccine mandate for City of Columbia employees be on its way?

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– With private companies issuing vaccine mandates in Columbia, the city itself has yet to do so for its employees. The city audited its workforce last month and found that just more than half of employees were vaccinated.

Since offering a $500 incentive to get the shot, that percentage is up to 78%. However, City Council still wants to see all employees vaccinated, and a mandate could be coming in November.

A possible consequence could be termination, but that has yet to be decided, according to Columbia City Manager Teresa Wilson.

The city has lost four employees so far to COVID-19.