Final weekend of the 2021 South Carolina State Fair

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you still haven’t made it out to the South Carolina State Fair, this is the last weekend the Midway will be open!

While everyone is enjoying the delicious foods and fun rides, Fair Manager Nancy Smith says staff are already looking forward to next year. With the fair being the largest event in the state, they have to start the planning process a year in the future.

“Really the whole staff is looking around the grounds and every area to see okay, did this work well? What can we do to make it work better? What can we bring back next year? People know their Fair is in October, but how can we make it just a little bit better, so planning and communication is the key to everything and especially for an event the size of the South Carolina State Fair,” says Smith.

Nancy says she is so thankful for all the people who continue to support the State Fair year after year.