Local Living: Famously Hot Pride this weekend, Spooky Saturdays at the State Museum and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Local Living with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Allure Medical.

Famously Hot Pride returns to Columbia this week. The celebration of LGBTQ culture in the Midlands kicks off Friday, with a night time parade down Main Street.

Saturday’s pride events include a concert from dozens of musical acts including Vanilla Ice and Latina pop group Sweet Sensation. Organizers say the event is family friendly and everyone is welcome.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is hosting an “Out of the Darkness” community walk this Sunday. It goes from 2-4 p.m. at Columbia Canal and Riverfront Park on Laurel Street. Registration starts at 1 p.m., so make sure to get there early. You can register for free or donate on the foundation’s website to raise funds for the foundation, so they can continue their suicide prevention efforts.

You can celebrate Halloween at the State Museum, as part of their Spooky Saturdays. The event includes a Dracula 4D Show, a Hallo-Scream Laser Show and a Dark History Tour. Kids ages 3-12 who wear their costumes can get in for free. It’s all happening this Saturday and next Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

The City of Columbia is having a Trick-or-Treat drive-thru. This year’s ‘Spooktacular Halloween Party’ will feature music, trunk-or treating, food trucks and more, all while staying inside the safety of your car. You can visit the Dutch Square Mall on Saturday, October 30 from 3-7 p.m. for the free family event. Children must bring their own trick-or-treating bags.

Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

In the Midlands, you can bring your unused or expired medications to several locations. Prisma Health Richland in Columbia and Prisma Health Tuomey in Sumter will be open for drop off from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

This Saturday, you can also drop off unused medication at the following locations from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Columbia Police Headquarters 1 Justice Square CPD adds that you can drop off unused medication at this location any time of the year

Regional Medical Center 3000 St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg

KJ’s IGA 23 US Highway 321 Bypass, Winnsboro

CVS Pharmacy 5608 Sunset Boulevard, Lexington

Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office 821 Ridgeway Road, Lugoff

Camden Police Department 1000 Lyttleton Street, Camden

Elgin Police Department 2469 Main Street, Elgin

Piedmont Technical School parking lot 1922 Wilson Road, Newberry

Sumter Police Department 335 North Lafayette Drive, Sumter

