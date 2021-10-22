RCSD investigating shooting death at apartment complex on Longcreek Drive

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says it is investigating the shooting death of a man at an apartment complex in Columbia.

Around 10 p.m. Thursday, deputies say they were called to an apartment complex on Longcreek Drive for reports of a shooting. Once on the scene, deputies say they found a man inside a vehicle, and he had been shot several times. Authorities say he was pronounced dead after EMS arrived.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information about this shooting, submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.