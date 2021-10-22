SLED releases 911 call from Murdaugh’s alleged orchestrated suicide attempt

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– South Carolina Law Enforcement Division investigators released a 911 call made by Alex Murdaugh during his alleged attempted suicide.

September 4th Murdaugh called 911 claiming he had pulled over along old Salkehatchie Highway in Hampton County to fix a flat tire when someone pulled over and shot him.

Murdaugh was shot in the head but was able to still call 911 and explain what happened and the description of the shooter — later identified as Curtis Smith.

Another call by a man and woman who passed Murdaugh on the side of the road called 911 but said, “There’s a man on the side of the road with blood all over him and he’s waiving his hands…he looks fine but it kind of looks like a set-up so we did not stop.”

Murdaugh was then airlifted to a hospital to get treatment and later admitted the entire incident was staged in order to have his $10 million life insurance policy cashed by his surviving son.

Listen to the 911 calls:

Evidence.com Evidence Package 1 Of 1 Created 2021 10 22T13 24 10Z