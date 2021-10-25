Columbia Fire responds to hotel fire

Image: Columbia - Richland Fire Department

Columbia, SC (WOLO) – Columbia – Richland Fire crews responded to a fire just before 7 pm Monday evening after receiving reports that there was a fire at the Palmetto Hotel along in the 100 block of Morninghill Drive.

According to Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins, multiple latter trucks responded to the scene and were able to knock down the fire quickly. Officials the fire was contained to one room in the hotel. no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.