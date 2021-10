Gas Prices spike in Columbia

Prices at the pump are $1.28 a gallon higher than a year ago

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–You will be digging deeper into your wallet for gas.

Gas prices in Columbia are up nearly 7 cents a gallon.

Drivers are paying an average of $3.09 in the Midlands, according to GasBuddy.

Right now, prices at the pump are $1.28 a gallon higher than a year ago.