James Skalski named co-ACC Linebacker of the Week

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that linebacker James Skalski has earned ACC Co-Linebacker of the Week honors for his performance in Clemson’s game against No. 23 Pitt on Saturday. Skalski will share this week’s honor with Pitt’s SirVocea Dennis.

Clemson has now earned a total of 548 weekly honors since 1968, including seven honors this season. The honor is Skalski’s second of the season and second of his career, joining his selection following his performance in Clemson’s season opener against Georgia.

Skalski was officially credited with a career-high 18 tackles against Pitt, tied for the third-most by an FBS player in a single game this season. His 18-tackle performance was one tackle shy of Clemson’s season high set by teammate Baylon Spector (19) in an ACC Co-Linebacker of the Week performance at NC State in late September.

After Clemson received only four ACC Linebacker of the Week selections in four years across the 2017-20 seasons, four of Clemson’s seven overall weekly honors this season have come from its linebacker corps. Skalski becomes the first Clemson linebacker to earn multiple weekly honors in a season since Dorian O’Daniel in 2017.