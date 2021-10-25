RCSD charges student accused of bringing loaded gun to school

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says a freshman from Richland Northeast High School is facing charges for bringing a gun to the school. Authorities say just after 3pm Monday afternoon a school administrator told a school resource officer that she located was she thought may be a gun in the bag of a 14 year old student from the school.

Once Richland County Deputies responded to the school and inspected the bag in question, officials say they found the loaded firearm. That student who is not being identified because of his age, has been charged with having a weapon on school grounds, possession of a pistol under 18, and unlawful carry.

RCSD says that no students were threatened and the weapon was never presented to any of the teens fellow students. The 14 year old male student has been booked into the juvenile wing of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.