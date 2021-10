USGS: 2.2 magnitude Earthquake reported near Jenkinsville

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.2 magnitude Earthquake near Jenkinsville, S.C. at 12:41 p.m. Monday.

According to the USGS, the depth of the quake was 3.8

If you experience an Earthquake, or felt the Earthquake in Jenkinsville you can report information to the USGS here https://earthquake.usgs.gov/