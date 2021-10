Walk to End Alzheimer’s set for Segra Park

You can lace up your shoes for the cause Saturday, October 30

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You can lace up your shoes for a good cause this weekend.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s event takes place Saturday, October 30 at Segra park. Registration begins at 9am.

Participants can honor those affected by the disease and share their personal reasons to end the disease.

To register or for more information visit: alz.org/walk .