Deputies search for missing man after boat recovered on Lake Murray

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)–Lexington County Deputies are searching for a missing man.

Deputies say David Grantham is missing. They were told that Grantham left home in the overnight hours and got on his boat at a marina off Hwy 378 about 3 a.m.

Deputies recovered the boat near Spence’s Point Tuesday around Noon.

They continue the investigation. This is a developing story, stay with ABC Columbia News for updates.