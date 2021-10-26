Local Living: Spooktacular events plus, walking for a good cause

Halloween is Sunday but this Saturday the South Carolina State Museum is hosting ‘Spooky Saturday’.

The event includes a Dracula 4-d show, laser show, and more.

Children ages three to 12 who wear their costumes can get in for free.

Saturday, October 30 from 10 am to 5 pm. http://scmuseum.org/events/upcoming-events/

The haunted attraction ‘Deceased Farm’ is back in action this month.

It is open now until Halloween night, but not recommended for children under the age of 12.

Check the link for details http://deceasedfarm.com/

The City of Columbia is calling all ghosts, ghouls and goblins for a trick or treat drive-thru.

This year’s ‘Spooktacular Halloween party’ will feature music, trunk-or treating, food trucks and more — all while staying inside your car.

the event takes place this Saturday at Dutch Square Mall on Bush River Road from 3 to 7pm.

You can lace up your shoes for a good cause this weekend.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s event takes place Saturday, October 30 at Segra park. Registration begins at 9am.

Participants can honor those affected by the disease and share their personal reasons to end the disease.

To register or for more information visit: alz.org/walk .