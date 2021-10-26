RCSD charges 16 year old for bringing knife to school

Richland Co. SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has charged a 16 year old student with bringing a knife to school.

Authorities say both a Columbia High School administrator and school resource officer witnessed the teenager making verbal threats, and making gestures suggesting he had a weapon while in the hallway Tuesday.

RCSD says the SRO later searched the student and located a knife in his pocket. Officials say that teenager has now been charged with carrying a weapon on school property, and has been booked in the juvenile wing of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.