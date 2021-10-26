S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson joins lawsuit to stop abortion funding

There are 12 states total included in the lawsuit

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — State Attorney General Alan Wilson is joining a lawsuit to stop the federal funding of abortion.

According to the Attorney General’s office, the lawsuit which was filed by Ohio’s Attorney General does not challenge the right to an abortion.

Instead, it seeks to re-instate a 2019 law that requires federally funded family planning clinics to be financially independent of abortion clinics and refrain from referring patients for abortions.

