Clemson’s “Basketball on Bowman” cancelled

CLEMSON, S.C. – Basketball on Bowman, Clemson basketball’s preseason event initially scheduled for Friday, Oct. 29 on Bowman Field, has been cancelled due to forecasted inclement weather potentially impacting setup and the event.

The gathering was set to introduce both the men’s and women’s rosters ahead of the 2021-22 season, and is unable to move indoors due to the setup of previously scheduled events in Littlejohn Coliseum.

The men’s team opens with a free exhibition on Monday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. in Littlejohn Coliseum before officially opening the regular season Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. against Presbyterian College. The women’s team opens the season on Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. against USC Upstate.