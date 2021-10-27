Local Living: Not-So-Spooky Halloween Stroll Thursday, Blythewood Fall Festival Rodeo this weekend and more!

The Richland Library is kicking off a ‘Not-So-Spooky Halloween Stroll’ Thursday afternoon. Families can get into the seasonal spirit and head to the library’s downtown location for an outdoor trick-or-treat stroll. Costumes are optional but highly encouraged, and masks are required for anyone over the age of 5. The event is free and open to the public.

You can also attend Mason’s Monster Mash to fill up on more Halloween candy. The Halloween event will be hosted by the Columbia Fireflies. Kids are encouraged to wear their best costumes and trick-or-treat at Segra Park tomorrow, October 28 from 6-8 p.m. Tickets are $5 and children under 2 can get in for free. Food and drinks will also be available.

The City of Columbia is calling all ghosts, ghouls and goblins for a trick or treat drive-thru. This year’s ‘Spooktacular Halloween Party’ will feature music, trunk-or treating, food trucks and more, all while staying inside the safety of your car. You can visit the Dutch Square Mall on Bush River Road on Saturday, October 30, from 3-7 p.m. for the free family-fun event. Children must bring their own trick or treating bags.

Columbia Animal Services is having an adoption special. From now until October 31, all dog and cat adoptions are $20. Adoptions include spay and neuter, micro-chip, feline leukemia and heartworm test, initial vaccines and deworming.

Don’t put away your best cowboy and cowgirl boots just yet. Blythewood’s Fall Festival Rodeo is back in action this weekend. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. this Friday and Saturday, so come early for the best seats, food and fun. The rodeo starts at 7:30 p.m. with eight pro events. If you’d like to take your turn riding the wild side, there will be a mechanical bull at the event as well as western shopping. It’s all going down at the Community Park Arena on Blythewood Road.

Back by popular demand, the band ‘Tokyo Joe’ will celebrate their 25th anniversary at the end of the month. The band is having a breast cancer research fundraiser this Friday, October 29. The event will be at the Icehouse Amphitheater in Lexington. Tickets are $25, and all proceeds will go towards the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.