LPD: Social media school threat a hoax, urging parents to speak with their children

COLUMBIA, SC WOLO)- The Lexington Police Department says a social media threat turned out to be a hoax, but they are still urging parents to speak with their children.

Overnight, police were notified of a threatening message seen by Lexington School District One students on Snapchat at an unnamed school. Their investigation found the threat to be fake and involved a message that had been shared throughout the country by Snapchat and TikTok users.

Overnight the Lexington Police Department was notified of a message seen by @LexingtonOne students on Snapchat of a threat of violence at an unnamed school. During the investigation it was found to be a hoax and involved a message that had been shared over and over throughout… pic.twitter.com/vYJFMT5NpC — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) October 27, 2021

Police say parents should remind their kids threats of violence are not a joke and should not be shared.