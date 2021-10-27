LPD: Social media school threat a hoax, urging parents to speak with their children
COLUMBIA, SC WOLO)- The Lexington Police Department says a social media threat turned out to be a hoax, but they are still urging parents to speak with their children.
Overnight, police were notified of a threatening message seen by Lexington School District One students on Snapchat at an unnamed school. Their investigation found the threat to be fake and involved a message that had been shared throughout the country by Snapchat and TikTok users.
Police say parents should remind their kids threats of violence are not a joke and should not be shared.