RCSD: Middle school student charged after bringing loaded gun to school

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says a student at St. Andrews Middle School was arrested Wednesday, after bringing a loaded gun to school. Official say a school administrator found the gun in the 14-year-old’s backpack, after another student notified them. Officials say the administrator notified the school resource officers immediately after discovering the gun.

Deputies say the student is charged with possession of a firearm on school property, unlawful carry of a pistol and possession of a pistol under 18.

This is the fourth student to be charged with bringing a weapon on school property this week in Richland County.

“These kids need to know that if they choose to bring a weapon of any kind onto school property, we will find out and they will go to jail,” Sheriff Lott said. “We won’t tolerate this kind of reckless behavior and neither will their classmates. The other students want a safe place to learn and are there for the right reasons. We thank them for speaking up and encourage them to alert school staff or the SRO if they see something that concerns them.”

All four students were booked at the juvenile wing of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.