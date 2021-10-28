KCSO: Report of road rage leads to arrest for gun and drug charges

Daniel Anton Brown Courtesy: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office

Drugs and guns recovered Courtesy: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office

Drugs recovered Courtesy: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office





COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call reported a road rage incident Thursday morning. According to deputies, the call stated a motorist pointed a gun at another motorist near the Wateree River Bridge on Highway 1.

According to authorities, Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan stopped the subject in Lugoff. Officials say the man denied the accusation that he pointed a gun, stating that he did not have a gun in the vehicle. Authorities say the man told the sheriff that he had marijuana in the car and was on his way to court for a previous marijuana charge.

Investigators say the man had two handguns in his vehicle, along with marijuana and methamphetamine.

Deputies say 27-year-old Daniel Anton Brown, of Bennettsville, was arrested and charged with two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful carry of a firearm, possession of marijuana second offense and trafficking methamphetamine.