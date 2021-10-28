Prescribed burn at Congaree National Park in November

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to officials, a prescribed burn is scheduled for next month at Congaree National Park. The National Park Service says it will be carried out by Park rangers at Congaree National Park, as well as staff from Kings Mountain National Military Park, Fort Sumter, Fort Moultrie National Historical Park and the SC Forestry Commission.

The controlled burn will take place during the first two weeks of November as conditions permit, according to officials. Park officials say the 450 acre burn will be in the Red Bluff and Dawson’s Units near the South Cedar Creek Canoe Landing. As a result, fishing access from South Cedar Creek Road at Cedar Creek will be closed.

Officials say smoke may be seen for several miles at nearby roads and trails.

Other park trails, facilities and campgrounds will remain open.