Survey finds most parents are hesitant to vaccinate their young kids against COVID-19

CNN– Health officials are closing in on a decision about Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5-11, after it got the thumbs up on emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisors this week.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to mirror that decision as early as next week, but a new survey shows significant hesitancy among parents to get young children vaccinated against COVID-19. Just 27% of parents surveyed by the Kaiser Family Foundation said they plan to vaccinated their young children as soon as possible.

66% of the respondents cited concerns over the vaccine impacting their child’s future fertility, but there is no evidence fertility problems are among any risks.