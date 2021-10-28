UofSC professor speaks about voter turnout in local elections

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia voters will head to the polls November 2 to elect a new mayor, and it’s a crowded race. ABC Columbia’s Miya Payton spoke with a local political expert about the typical level of voter turnout for local elections.

Voter turnout for mayoral elections are often low compared to statewide and national elections, according to one University of South Carolina Political Science Professor Todd Shaw. He says some voters don’t show as much interest in local issues and feel as though voting in local elections have little impact on their lives. Shaw says one of the biggest misconceptions people believe is their vote doesn’t matter.

Candidates Tameika Isaac Devine, Sam Johnson, Daniel Rickenmann and Moe Baddourah will be on the ballot for the mayoral election.

Voting precincts for the City’s Municipal election will be at MLK Park, Main Street United Methodist, Hyatt Park Elementary, The Harbison Community Center and St. Andrews Middle school.

Residents can also vote absentee in person at either the Richland or Lexington County Administration buildings until November 1, at 5pm.

Per the City of Columbia:

Registration and Elections announce the following precinct changes for the Tuesday, November 2, 2021 municipal election.

Ward 1 formerly located at the Lourie Senior Center is now combined with Ward 33 at Martin Luther King Park, 2300 Greene Street

Ward 2 formerly located at the Marion Street Apartments is now located at Main Street United Methodist Church, 1830 Main Street

Ward 31 remains at Hyatt Park Elementary in the Gym, 4200 N. Main Street

Harbison 2 formerly located at New Heights Baptist Church is now combined with Harbison 1 at Harbison Community Center, 106 Hillpine Road

Riverside formerly located at Virginia Wingard Methodist Church is now combined with St. Andrews at St. Andrews Middle, 1231 Bluefield Drive