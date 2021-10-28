USGS: Two earthquakes reported near Jenkinsville
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The United States Geological Survey reported a 1.8 magnitude earthquake near Jenkinsville at 6:28 a.m. Thursday.
According to the USGS, the earthquake was detected 9 km north of Jenkinsville and had a depth of 1.8 km.
Officials reported a second earthquake in the same region just minutes later at 6:30 a.m.
If you experience an Earthquake, or felt the Earthquake in Jenkinsville you can report information to the USGS at https://earthquake.usgs.