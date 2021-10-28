USGS: Two earthquakes reported near Jenkinsville

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The United States Geological Survey reported a 1.8 magnitude earthquake near Jenkinsville at 6:28 a.m. Thursday.

According to the USGS, the earthquake was detected 9 km north of Jenkinsville  and had a depth of 1.8 km.

Officials reported a second earthquake in the same region just minutes later at 6:30 a.m.

If you experience an Earthquake, or felt the Earthquake in Jenkinsville you can report information to the USGS at https://earthquake.usgs.gov/.

Categories: Fairfield, Local News
Tags: ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts