USGS: Two earthquakes reported near Jenkinsville

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The United States Geological Survey reported a 1.8 magnitude earthquake near Jenkinsville at 6:28 a.m. Thursday.

According to the USGS, the earthquake was detected 9 km north of Jenkinsville and had a depth of 1.8 km.

Officials reported a second earthquake in the same region just minutes later at 6:30 a.m.

USGS now reporting a second #earthquake occurring in the same area, this time a 1.7 magnitude at 6:30 this morning. More information: #sctweets https://t.co/If2rf41cbw pic.twitter.com/Y7DoXWdcRl — SCEMD (@SCEMD) October 28, 2021

If you experience an Earthquake, or felt the Earthquake in Jenkinsville you can report information to the USGS at https://earthquake.usgs. gov/.