Honor YOUR Veteran with SC Thrive

Tyler Ryan learns about the SC Thrive 46 Veterans Salute

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – SC Thrive, a nonprofit that works directly with South Carolinians who struggle with food insecurity, healthcare, financial, and other resources, is honoring our Veterans with the 46 Veteran Salute. According to SC Thrive’s Eva Shockey, the organization is honoring one Veteran from each of South Carolina’s 46 counties. The honorees will receive a meal, “some goodies,” and a certificate. Shocky said that SC Thrive, partnering with Truist Bank, Molina Healthcare, and Texas Roadhouse to update their Veteran programming. The programming includes Women Veteran peer support groups, SCVets Guide, which is a resource magazine for Military Members, Veterans, and their families, and mental health first aid training for Veterans.

You can learn more about SC Thrive HERE.

If you would like to nominate your Veteran, check out 46Veterans.SCThrive.org. The deadline for submission is Saturday, October 30, 2021.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Tyler Ryan is an award winning television and radio personality, writer, investigative journalist, and professional emcee. He appears daily on ABC Columbia’s Good Morning Columbia, as well as the radio stations in the iHeart Media Network. Tyler also regularly appears as a criminal expert and journalist on regional and national crime based programs. You can contact him directly via EMAIL Or on the socials: Tyler’s Instagram // Tyler’s Facebook