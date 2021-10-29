Local Living: Pawmetto Lifeline and Subaru host adoption event tomorrow and more

Pawmetto Lifeline and Subaru are holding an adoption event Saturday on Bower Parkway. All dogs above 35 pounds, 6 months and older, are $100 to adopt. Adoption Manager Malin Kooiman says they’re in great need for adopters.

Pete is a 10-year-old in need of a home. You can find him and plenty of other pets tomorrow from 12-6 p.m.

Friday is World Stroke Day. Our Lindsey Goodwin spoke with a local expert on what you need to know.