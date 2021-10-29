RCSD reporting shots fired at deputies; no details shared

Sheriff Lott will meet with news outlets to discuss incident

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is reporting that shots have been fired at deputies, though have not shared any information regarding the circumstances.

In an alert sent to news outlets, RCSD said Sheriff Lott will meet with the media “in reference to an incident involving shots fired at RCSD Deputies.” The post did not elaborate.

The news conference is scheduled for 10:30 p.m.

Check back for further updates.