Columbia Police investigating morning shooting at the Colony Apartments

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says officers are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital Monday. Police say the call came in around 11 a.m.

A 24-year-old male is at the hospital after being shot in the upper body at the Colony Apts. 9-1-1 call approx. 11 a.m. #ColumbiaPDSC investigators are interviewing witnesses while crime scene officers are processing the incident area. Tips? Contact ⁦@MidlandsCrime⁩ pic.twitter.com/020vNRPqVa — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) November 1, 2021

According to authorities, the 24-year-old man was shot in the upper body at the Colony Apartments.