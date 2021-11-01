Harvest Hope Food Bank asking for donations amid lower supply

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Harvest Hope Food Bank is asking for the community’s help as it struggles due to the ongoing supply chain issues.

Harvest Hope says there aren’t enough food donations coming into the warehouse right now, and leaders say local grocery stores don’t have the products on their own shelves to then donate to the food bank.

Chief Executive Officer Erin Rowe says the food bank is now purchasing its own food to keep up with the high demand.

Rowe says, heading into Thanksgiving, they are asking for donations.

If you are interested in holding your own food drive to help the Harvest Hope, you can visit their website harvesthope.org.