Moderna says the FDA needs more time to review its COVID-19 for teens

CNN– Moderna says the Food and Drug Administration needs more time to review its COVID-19 vaccine in teenagers. Moderna says the FDA wants to review the risk of heart inflammation in its vaccine in children and teens ages 12-17.

The FDA says it is concerned about the risk of a rare type of heart inflammation called myocarditis that’s linked to both Pfizer’s and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines. The vaccine maker predicts the review might delay emergency use authorization for this age group until January.