Officials report another earthquake near Jenkinsville

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The United States Geological Survey reported an earthquake near Jenkinsville Monday morning. Officials say the 2.0 magnitude earthquake occurred at 10:59 a.m. and had a depth of 1.4 km.

This is just the latest in a series of earthquakes reported near Jenkinsville in the past week. Most recently, officials reported a 2.3 magnitude earthquake near Jenkinsville shortly before 4:30 a.m. on October 31.