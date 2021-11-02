Alex Murdaugh facing new lawsuits from his brother and his former law firm partner

CNN– New lawsuits claim Alex Murdaugh owes more than $523,000. Murdaugh’s brother claims over $46,000 has not been repaid. The suit claims that Murdaugh told his brother he needed the money to cover an overdrawn bank account.

A second lawsuit was filed by Murdaugh’s former law firm partner, John Parker. It seeks repayment of loans totaling $477,000. Parker did not disclose the reason why he loaned the money. The loans came in the months immediately before and after Murdaugh’s wife and son were murdered outside the family’s home.

Murdaugh is currently being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in relation to charges he defrauded his former maid’s family of millions of dollars.