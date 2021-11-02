Columbia municipal election continuing coverage
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The ABC Columbia News team is following local elections from around the Midlands.
City of Columbia Mayor
Sam JohnsonTameika Isaac DevineDaniel RickenmannnMoe Baddourah
Sam Johnson NP
100.0%
3
Tameika Isaac Devine NP
0.0%
0
Daniel Rickenmannn NP
0.0%
0
Moe Baddourah NP
0.0%
0
Columbia City Council At-large
Heather BauerAditi BussellsDeitra Matthews Tyler Bailey
Heather Bauer NP
33.3%
1
Aditi Bussells NP
33.3%
1
Deitra Matthews NP
33.3%
1
Tyler Bailey NP
0.0%
0
John Crangle NP
0.0%
0
Aaron Smalls NP
0.0%
0
John Tyler NP
0.0%
0
Columbia City Council District 1
Tina Herbert NP
100.0%
3
Christa Williams NP
0.0%
0
Town of Batesburg-Leesville Mayor
Lancer Shull NP
85.7%
6
Stephen Steve Cain NP
14.3%
1
Town of Blythewood Town Council
Rich McKenrick NP
100.0%
2
Larry Griffin NP
0.0%
0
Sloan Griffn III NP
0.0%
0
Roxann Henagan NP
0.0%
0
Town of Irmo Town Council
William O'Danielson NP
54.2%
13
Barb Waldman NP
33.3%
8
Jenne Bennett NP
8.3%
2
Brent Chitwood NP
4.2%
1
