Columbia municipal election continuing coverage

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The ABC Columbia News team is following local elections from around the Midlands.

City of Columbia Mayor

Sam JohnsonTameika Isaac DevineDaniel RickenmannnMoe Baddourah
  • Sam Johnson  NP 100.0%
    3
  • Tameika Isaac Devine  NP 0.0%
    0
  • Daniel Rickenmannn  NP 0.0%
    0
  • Moe Baddourah  NP 0.0%
    0
3
Last updated:

Columbia City Council At-large

Heather BauerAditi BussellsDeitra Matthews Tyler Bailey
  • Heather Bauer  NP 33.3%
    1
  • Aditi Bussells  NP 33.3%
    1
  • Deitra Matthews  NP 33.3%
    1
  • Tyler Bailey  NP 0.0%
    0
  • John Crangle  NP 0.0%
    0
  • Aaron Smalls  NP 0.0%
    0
  • John Tyler  NP 0.0%
    0
3
Last updated:

Columbia City Council District 1

  • Tina Herbert  NP 100.0%
    3
  • Christa Williams  NP 0.0%
    0
3
Last updated:

Town of Batesburg-Leesville Mayor

  • Lancer Shull  NP 85.7%
    6
  • Stephen Steve Cain  NP 14.3%
    1
7
Last updated:

Town of Blythewood Town Council

  • Rich McKenrick  NP 100.0%
    2
  • Larry Griffin  NP 0.0%
    0
  • Sloan Griffn III  NP 0.0%
    0
  • Roxann Henagan  NP 0.0%
    0
2
Last updated:

Town of Irmo Town Council

  • William O'Danielson  NP 54.2%
    13
  • Barb Waldman  NP 33.3%
    8
  • Jenne Bennett  NP 8.3%
    2
  • Brent Chitwood  NP 4.2%
    1
24
Last updated:

Results come from richlandcountysc.gov.

