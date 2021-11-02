NCSO: Man charged with shooting in Newberry County after being taken into custody in New Jersey

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office says a man taken into custody in New Jersey is charged with a shooting that injured a person in Newberry County. Officials say 29-year-old Shakel Demarcuis Washington is charged with attempted murder, breach of peace high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Authorities say theses charges stem from an early morning shooting that took place on Folk Street in the Pomaria section of Newberry County. One on the scene, deputies say they could not find any cooperating witnesses.

Investigators say a 28-year-old victim called 911 to report that they had been shot, and they were driving to Newberry Hospital for treatment. Investigators say the victim identified the shooter as Washington. Authorities say the shooting appears to stem from a past incident between Washington and the victim.

On October 15, authorities say Washington was brought into custody in New Jersey and waived his rights to extradition. Authorities with NCSO and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division say they travelled to New Jersey and brought Washington back to Newberry County to face these charges.