RCSD: Teen shot dead in Columbia residential area

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting they say claimed the life of a teenager Monday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., deputies say they responded to reports of a shooting in the 8000 block of Old Percival Road. Once on the scene, deputies say they found a 17-year-old boy who was shot in the upper body. Authorities say the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this shooting should submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.