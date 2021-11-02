Road closures for Veterans Parade in downtown Lexington

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Veterans Parade is this Sunday, and we have some road closures to pass along.

The parade will begin at 3 p.m., but the detours will start at at 1 p.m. The closed roads will be West Butler Street from Columbia avenue to North Church, as well as Haywood Street and part of Meetze Street.

Have plans to attend the @CountyLex Veterans Parade this weekend? Check out our website on the road closures and detours that will be in place Sunday, November 7, 2021, as well as a list of public parking lots.https://t.co/cFd8C6C6V0 pic.twitter.com/B06sJCHlmh — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) November 2, 2021

If you are participating in the parade, arrive early. If you plan to watch the parade, there will be room along West Main Street.