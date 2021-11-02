Road closures for Veterans Parade in downtown Lexington
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Veterans Parade is this Sunday, and we have some road closures to pass along.
The parade will begin at 3 p.m., but the detours will start at at 1 p.m. The closed roads will be West Butler Street from Columbia avenue to North Church, as well as Haywood Street and part of Meetze Street.
If you are participating in the parade, arrive early. If you plan to watch the parade, there will be room along West Main Street.