Candidates for Mayor in City of Columbia ready for runoff

Tameika Isaac Devine and Daniel Rickenmann face off in runoff Nov.16

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Voters in the City of Columbia will head to the polls for a runoff in the Mayoral Election. The runoff is set for November, 16 2021.

ABC Columbia’s Miya Payton spoke with both candidates, Daniel Rickenmann and Tameika Isaac Devine, as they prepare for the runoff.