Local Living: Adoption Special and Autumn Faire

Adoption Special and Autumn Faire

Now for a look at Local Living.

The City of Columbia is kicking off its annual Dr. Martin Luther King ‘Honor the Dream’ food drive.

It benefits Harvest Hope Food bank.

Some requested items include canned fruit and vegetables, dry goods, and canned meats.

There are donation sites located around the city, click here for more information https://columbiasc.gov/city-kicks-off-annual-dr-martin-luther-king-jr-honor-the-dream-food-drive-virtually-and-in-person/

The Columbia Animal Shelter is holding its “Thankful for Adoption Special” this month.

November 1-November 6 all pets adoption fees will be 20 dollars.

If you are interested you can stop by the shelter on Humane Lane. For more information click here https://animalservices.columbiasc.gov/adoption/

You can celebrate local art at the Autumn Fair Arts Festival.

You can walk through a tour of more than 50 photographers, sculptures, jewelers, painters and more.

There will also be food and live music.

It takes place Saturday from 11am-4pm at the Robert Mills House and Gardens. http://www.southcarolinaartists.com/autumn-faire.html