Deputies search for suspects accused of laundry mat burglaries

Image: Lexington Co. Sheriff's Department

Lexington Co., SC (WOLO) — The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is hoping you can help them locate three people accused of several burglaries in West Columbia. Authorities say the man and woman seen in this surveillance video provided by Lexington deputies are suspected trying to steal money out of the coin machine at 2714 Emanuel Church Road.

Officials say there are a total of three individuals they are looking for who they say attempted to break open the coin machine on multiple occasions. Deputies say one of the incidents took place in July of 2020 where they say the man and woman attempted to get their hands on the coins. Another incident deputies say involved two men, one who walks with a cane and that police say is accused in all of the incidents, tried to break into the coin machine again August 6th, 2021.

Image: Lexington Co. Sheriff's Department

If you know who these individuals are or where they might be you’re asked to contact deputies by calling Crimestoppers.