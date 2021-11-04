The UK Making Big Strides with Wind Power

The United Kingdom, and the adjacent North Atlantic and North Sea, is a windy area. And they are making big strides in taking advantage of that renewable, pollution-free, resource. At times in 2021, wind farms produced as much as 24% of its electricity from wind. That’s roughly enough to power 18.5 million homes. The United States is just now embarking on big wind farms and we can learn a lot from their experience. See: What the windiest nation in Europe can teach the U.S about wind power (msn.com)