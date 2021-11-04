Theatre Thursday: Recognizing W.G. Sanders Middle’s Teacher of the Year Darrell Daney!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – ABC Columbia News’ Theatre Thursday is recognizing local dance and drama teachers that are making an impact on their students and in the community!

Curtis spoke with Darrell Daney, a dance teacher at W.G. Sanders Middle School and the school’s 2021 Teacher of the Year!

Daney spoke about the importance of teaching his students the art of dancing.

He was also presented a special award by the school for being the Teacher of the Year!

Tune in to ABC Columbia next Thursday, November 11, to see which teacher will be honored for their service to the community.