Daylight Saving Time: Did you turn back the clock?

It is time to Fall back

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Daylight Saving Time came to an end Sunday at 2 a.m., so it is time to fall back.

If you did not remember, clocks need to be turned back one hour.

While you’re changing the time on your clock, the Columbia Fire Department reminds you to check or replace the batteries in your smoke detector.